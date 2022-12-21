Newly re-elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended to today his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s deadline to withdraw the case against him or face legal action.

The initial deadline was on Monday. Zuma has launched a private prosecution against Ramaphosa in the High Court in Johannesburg, accusing him of assisting State advocate Billy Downer to violate sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

The charges relate to News24’s publication of details of Zuma’s medical condition, which were attached to court papers lodged at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year.

Meanwhile, newly-elected ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says they will continue to encourage cordial relations between Ramaphosa and Zuma.

Ramaphosa gives his predecessor Zuma until Monday to withdraw his private prosecution bid:

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said it believes that President Ramaphosa is being misguided by his legal advisors regarding a summons issued against him.

Ramaphosa’s lawyers claimed that the President was entitled to ignore the summons.