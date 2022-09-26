President Cyril Ramaphosa will be back in the National Assembly on Thursday to answer questions about the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

This is one of the highlights of the parliamentary programme for the week.

President Ramaphosa will cover questions on Phala Phala that he did not get to answer during his last Question and Answer session in parliament, a month ago.

Opposition parties expressed disappointment that he didn’t return sooner.

Questions around the theft and alleged cover-up have caused commotion in parliament, with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs being removed from the House.

It is expected that Ramaphosa will physically attend the meeting this week.

He will also answer questions on issues around the implementations of the Zondo commission’s findings.

Besides the presidential question time, a variety of portfolio committees will also meet.

Among others, the Home Affairs committee to discuss snaking queues and continuous network problems at the department’s offices.

President Ramaphosa says he’s willing to be fully accountable for the Phala Phala farm theft: