President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the business sector to consider the Eastern Cape as an investment destination of choice.

Ramaphosa’s message was played as a pre-recorded address at the Eastern Cape Investment Conference underway in East London.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed more than R40 billion in investments into the province from domestic and international investors.

Ramaphosa says investors are showing confidence in the province.

“We trust that the delegates at this conference will explore some of the abandoned opportunities in agriculture including in the investors need expanding field of cannabis cultivation and ocean’s economy… it is hoped that this conference will discuss ways to attract greater investment in tourism services and infrastructure,” says Ramaphosa.

