President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the importance of creating practical solutions to help protect women against violence and abuse.

It comes as the second Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Summit gets underway in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the summit.

“The mere calling of a summit means that we all have got to act together and come up with practical solutions. We can’t throw stones at one another.”

“The fact remains that we have to protect the women of our country from rape, abuse and killings that continue. That should touch everybody’s heart. We should all gear into action and do as much as we possibly can,” says Ramaphosa.

[GRAPHIC] GBVF organisations feel the 2018 Presidential summit failed to make a difference:

Meanwhile, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says the South African government is failing victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

The Commission spoke to SABC News on the eve of the Summit.

The Commission for Gender Equality’s spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, says they expect concrete resolutions from the summit, that will put more perpetrators behind bars.

Previewing the second Presidential Summit against GBVF: Javu Baloyi