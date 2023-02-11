President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is unable to provide a time frame for when the country’s energy crisis will end.

He announced the declaration of a National State of Disaster over the electricity woes during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

Some projections show the rolling blackouts will persist for the next two years.

Addressing the media in Cape Town, Ramaphosa says the challenges facing Eskom are complex .

He says, “The challenge of load shedding is very complex and the reason we’ve declared a state of disaster is to enable us to speed up processes so that the time frames that are given at the moment can be shortened as well. The extent to which they will be shortened, in months and so forth I am not able to tell but the state of disaster is going to give us the instruments, the capability of dealing with this energy crisis.”

VIDEO: Ramaphosa addresses criticism of measures announced to tackle energy crisis:

