Ramaphosa dispels notion that govt is not doing anything

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to dispel the notion that government is not doing anything to provide services to the country.

The President says social grants and feeding programmes at school are just some of the ways that government ensures that it provides services to South Africans.

Some North West residents say government has not done enough to better their lives.

Ramaphosa was leading the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo in Potchefstroom in the North West.

“Many people here have spoken as if this government is not doing anything for them. We don’t see anything that the government is doing for us. But there is no truth to that. This government is working for the country. Many of you receive social grants, you receive R350, your children are no longer hungry at school. Your children eat at school and now we are going to give them food twice when they are at school. Is that not a good thing?”

