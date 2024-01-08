Ramaphosa dismisses rumours about his health

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed claims that he collapsed over the weekend and was hospitalised.

Rumours circulated on social media that the President was sick after he couldn’t address a prayer service in Mbombela yesterday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile represented Ramaphosa.

ANC leaders attended church services as part of their programme ahead of the party’s January 8th Statement on Saturday.

The ANC is celebrating its 112th anniversary in Mpumalanga.

Speaking to the media after the wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Dr Enos Mabuza in Louisville, Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa said he is in good health.

“Clearly with the instructions of the officials we want you to be well preserved because the next six days are going to be rigorous for you as President.”

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa explains where he was yesterday… he says he was not ill, nor was he in ICU. He is fit as a fiddle. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/kzxB4fCtqn — Nhlanhla Jele (@Nhlajules) January 8, 2024