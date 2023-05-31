President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated government’s view that the risk of grid collapse is very low.

He was speaking during the Presidency’s budget vote. The country is now on stage six of load shedding as several units at power stations throughout the country are out of commission.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to pull together during these difficult times.

He says the country’s best hope, as it waits for the situation to improve towards the end of the year, is to reduce demand.

“We face a difficult winter ahead as demand increases and several units at Kusile, Medupi and Koeberg power stations are currently under repair or between four and five stages of load shedding.”

