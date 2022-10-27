President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as unfortunate the issuance of a terror threat by the US government before properly informing the South African authorities.

The President made the remarks during an official visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in South Africa to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday, the US embassy issued a warning that a terror attack may take place this weekend in Sandton, Johannesburg. The British Embassy has also issued a similar alert on Thursday.

Hosting the Spanish Prime Minister, the safety concerns for the country were also raised after US terror alert in the country. However, the Presidency is clearly dissatisfied with the manner in which it was communicated.

“It’s unfortunate that the US Embassy issued a warning without talking to us. South Africans should be best informed by the South African government. And our agencies as they are getting better at the job of securing our people. … So any form of alert will come from the government of the Republic of South Africa. It is unfortunate that another government should issue that threat,” Ramaphosa says.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hope to strengthen relationships:

SA-Spain relations

Back to the issues of the day, immigration topped the agenda in discussions between Ramaphosa and the Spanish Prime Minister.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President Sánchez are now at the Capital Menlyn Maine Hotel in Tshwane for the South Africa-Spain Business Forum.#InvestSA 🇿🇦#SpainInSA 🇪🇸#BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/OBBz5Kc1xf — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 27, 2022

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez says migration is a common challenge that Africa and Europe face. It was also an opportunity to exchange views on several issues, including coalitions.

“There is a lot we can learn from Spain and many other countries. let democracy be at play, as we traverse this journey there is a lot we are learning from,” Ramaphosa added.

The President also used the opportunity to call for the lifting of sanctions in Zimbabwe as the EU and the U.S continue to impose several restrictions.

President Ramaphosa further said that sanctions on Zimbabwe need to be lifted. Several agreements were signed between the two countries to boost trade.

Spain has pledged to invest just under 2.5 billion euros in South Africa’s economy over the next three years

