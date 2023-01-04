African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late struggle icon and former president of the ANC, Reverend Zachariah Mahabane as a patriot who always sought to unify the ANC.

He was speaking at the grave site of Mahabane in Kroonstad, paying tribute to late stalwart, ahead of the party’s 111th birthday celebrations in Mangaung in the Free State on Sunday.

Mahabane led the ANC for two non consecutive terms as its president.

Ramaphosa says with the leadership that was elected at the conference of the ANC in December, the governing party will move to greater heights..

“To remember the gallant sacrifices were made by leaders such Reverend Mahabane … he’s part of the galaxy of leaders who have been produced by the ANC over the many years. But we also remember him only because one of his key tasks was to unite the ANC and make the ANC a united force.”

ANC leadership visits Kroonstad: