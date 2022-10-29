A moment worth celebrating, that’s how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the handing over ceremony of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu on Saturday.

Thousands turned up to witness the occasion that rarely happens in many people’s lifetimes.

King Misuzulu vows to work for the unity and development of his people as he assumes the position of Zulu monarch.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini commits to collaborating with arms of the state. He was speaking after receiving his Certificate of Recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa. #KingMisuzulukaZwelithini #KingMisuzuluCoronation

A day not experienced in more than 50 years. That was the last time the father of the man of the moment was crowned. After half a century, his son is taking over.

King MisuZulu says he will forever appreciate the role his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini played in developing the nation. He says he will ensure there is stability within the AmaZulu nation.

“King Goodwill Zwelithini ka BhekuZulu was both the eldest and longest monarch. During his reign, he ensured that the Zulu people and the monarchy is not only an institution for a ceremonial occasion but also an institution of value, contribution to the country’s public service, social cohesion, cultural heritage and economic imperativeness.”

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini reminds supporters of the promise he made to work for them when he ‘Entered the Kraal’. He was speaking after receiving his Certificate of Recognition.#KingMisuzulukaZwelithini #KingMisuzuluCoronation

Speech by King MisuZulu kaZwelithini:

Amid huge expectations, in the presence of thousands, the baton has been passed on. He knows it’s never going to be easy. The feud in his family has played out in public glare. Perhaps taking comfort in the fact that the nation he’s leading has so far been united behind him. And he knows the responsibility he’s taking is not easy.

While he’s long been on the throne, this moment was to hand over the certificate formally. The government recognises traditional leadership.

A word of advice and congratulation from someone who’s been in the position, his uncle, King Mswati III.

King Misuzulu spent his formative years in Swaziland.

But perhaps this is the man who feels his job is done. Many people witness an occasion of this nature once in their lifetime, he has seen three of these coronations.

King Misuzulu’s grandfather, Bhekuzulu and his father Zwelithini. And he’s hoping the members of the royal family who still do not recognise the King will eventually accept.

The outpouring of love and support from his subjects weighs heavily on his shoulders. Perhaps, the foundation for him to work to unite his family, and the nation and inspire the greater South African people is that, in this day and age, traditional leadership remains relevant and can play a key role in nation-building.

