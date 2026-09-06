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Ramaphosa describes killing of police as attack on state authority

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia attend the SAPS National Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings, September 6, 2026.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia attend the SAPS National Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings, September 6, 2026.
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  • SABC DIGITAL NEWS
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the killing of police officers and called it an attack on the country’s authority.

He has been honouring the 12 police officers killed in the line of duty between April 2025 and March 2026 at the South African Police Service National Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Addressing families and colleagues of officers who died in the line of duty, the President called for the respect of law and the respect of life.

“Twelve lives lost are 12 lives too many; even one police official killed in the line of duty is one too many. Every operation must begin with the safety of members in mind. Every police station must be as secure as possible; every officer must have the training, the equipment, the intelligence and the operational support that is necessary to perform their duties safely.”

-Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize

South African Police Service honours fallen police officers:

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