Ramaphosa describes killing of police as attack on state authority

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the killing of police officers and called it an attack on the country’s authority.

He has been honouring the 12 police officers killed in the line of duty between April 2025 and March 2026 at the South African Police Service National Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Police safety is a responsibility that falls to all of us. This year, we remember 12 members who lost their lives in the line of duty during the last financial year. 9 of these members were from Gauteng, with one each from North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 6, 2026

Addressing families and colleagues of officers who died in the line of duty, the President called for the respect of law and the respect of life.

“Twelve lives lost are 12 lives too many; even one police official killed in the line of duty is one too many. Every operation must begin with the safety of members in mind. Every police station must be as secure as possible; every officer must have the training, the equipment, the intelligence and the operational support that is necessary to perform their duties safely.”

-Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize

South African Police Service honours fallen police officers: