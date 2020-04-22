The revised cost of the SANDF’s deployment is more than R 4.5 million.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament that he had deployed an additional number of more than 73 000 members of the military to assist police with enforcing lockdown regulations.

Last month, Ramaphosa informed Parliament of the initial deployment of more than 2 800 soldiers.

The revised cost of this deployment is more than R 4.5 million.

The deployment from April 2 will be in effect until June 26.

It includes regular members, auxiliary force as well as the reserve force.

It is a Constitutional requirement that the President must inform Parliament where members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are being deployed.

In the video below, The SANDF says patrols in Alexandra are very effective:



SANDF member dies

A soldier has died after a truck driver lost control and bumped into him on the N12. The incident happened on Tuesday during a COVID-19 roadblock on the N12 highway near the Glen Mall.

The truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, says a culpable homicide case has been opened.

“There’s a charge of culpable homicide case to be investigated against the driver. There was a joint operation by the law enforcement that took place at the N12 at the time of the accident,” says Minnaar.

Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, his deputy Thabang Makwetla and the Chief of the Defence Force, General Solly Shoke have expressed their condolences to the family members, friends and colleagues of the deceased soldier.

Over the weekend, a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) died during a vehicle crash in Casteel, near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga during lockdown operations in the province. Two of his colleagues and a police officer sustained injuries.

In the video below, President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SANDF ahead of lockdown:



