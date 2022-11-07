President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied violating his oath of office.

This has been revealed by the Presidency which confirmed that he has met the deadline. He had to respond to all the information submitted by some National Assembly Members.

Ramaphosa was given ten days from October 28 until Sunday by the Section 89 Independent Panel to respond to all the submitted information.

The panel is tasked to assess an African Transformation Movement (ATM) draft motion calling for Ramaphosa’s removal from office in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

This follows the alleged theft of millions of US Dollars at his farm in Phala Phlala in Limpopo more than two years ago.

Ramaphosa allegedly concealed the theft.

The grounds to remove a President from office in terms of Section 89(1)(a)(b)(c) are “serious violation of the Constitution or the law, serious misconduct, or the inability to perform the functions of the office.”

In its submission, the ATM alleges that the President violated the Constitution by getting paid work to the extent that he even identified some of these customers in a hall during an African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Congress in June this year, while the Constitution prohibits him from engaging in other paid work.

Another additional charge he is facing of serious misconduct brought by the ATM, relates to his suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The ATM alleges that Ramaphosa acted in bad faith, and unlawfully and was conflicted when he suspended Mkhwebane.

This charge forms part of the supplementary prima facie evidence it has submitted to the panel to further advance its substantive draft motion for the President to face a Section 89 Inquiry and be removed from office.

Oath

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated his oath in any way.

In a statement released by Magwenya, it is confirmed that Ramaphosa met the deadline on Sunday:

“President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his submission made in terms of rule 129 G(1)(c)(iii) of the National Assembly rules, to the independent panel appointed in terms of rule 129D of the National assembly Rule. The President’s submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process”

“President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as President, to abide by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law. President Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way, and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him”, Magwenya concluded in the statement.

The panel is expected to assess all the information submitted by some National Assembly members and Ramaphosa’s responses over the next 10 days.

The outcome of the assessment will indicate whether there is sufficient prima facie evidence for Ramaphosa to face a possible Section 89 Inquiry.

VIDEO: Discussion on Ramaphosa’s deadline to answer MPs on Phala Phala:

