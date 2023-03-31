President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed as unfounded the Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Cathlene Labuschagne’s assertion that he accepted what she calls dirty dollars that were brought into the country illegally.

Ramaphosa has called on MPs to allow the various investigations into the Phala Phala saga to be concluded.

He was answering oral questions in the NCOP.

“I have and publicly said, I am willing [and] prepared to cooperate. [I] have done so and some of those institutions have even said so. So, let us wait for that whole process to be done with and concluded before we reach the conclusion that you are alluding to. I will continue to say there is no dirty dollars.”

“I have said in various statements that this has been a result of a transaction … as a farmer that I am. That process is being thoroughly looked at and I think having opened myself to co-operate with those institutions, we should wait until all those institutions come to a conclusion,” adds Ramaphosa.

