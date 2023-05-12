President Cyril Ramaphosa has declined to answer a question on allegations that South African arms were sent to Russia to use in the war with Ukraine.

The South African government has meanwhile undertaken to institute an independent enquiry into the allegations of the US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.

A retired Judge will chair the inquiry.

A Russian vessel, the “Lady R” docked in Simon’s Town in December last year and Brigety alleges that it was loaded with South African ammunition.

Ramaphosa did not give details in his response to the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s question in the National Assembly on Thursday.

“We are all aware of the news of Lady R and that whole matter honourable Steenhuisen is being looked into. And while the process continues, I want you to allow that process to continue to reach its fruition.”

VIDEO: SABC’s Sophie Mokoena on SA’s response to allegations made by the US on the Russia-Ukraine war:

