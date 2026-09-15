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Ramaphosa declares local government election day a public holiday

  • Voting station sign
  • Image Credits :
  • X: IEC South Africa
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Wednesday the 4th of November, the date for the local government elections as a public holiday throughout the country.

The Presidency has made the announcement in a statement.

Ramaphosa has called on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting. 

Voters will only be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in wards where they are registered. 

Voters who are travelling will will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards. 

President Ramaphosa has urged employers to make provision for employees to exercise their Constitutional right to vote on the fourth of November.

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