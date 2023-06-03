President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa to India, after a triple train crash claimed close to 300 lives.

At least 1000 people were injured in the collision involving 3 trains in the state of Odisha.

Restoration work is ongoing at Warfooting at train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ Manpower working tirelessly. At present, more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed for early restoration. pic.twitter.com/ufidrkvBwl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 3, 2023

A statement by the South Eastern Railway of India says the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited the site of the accident in Odisha to review the rescue and restoration works in progress. He later visited injured passengers at the Balasre Hospital.

Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2023

A tweet by the Press Information Bureau, Government of India, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (PIB India), quoted Modi saying, “Government stands with the bereaved family members who have lost their loved ones… No stone will be left unturned to provide all possible medical help to those injured.”

The railway adds that 288 people lost their live, while over 700 people suffered minor injuries.

The railway says it has taken all initiatives to complete the restorations, while a high level inquiry into the accident has been ordered by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle.