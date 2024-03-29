Senegal’s President-elect Faye meets with Sall ahead of inauguration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye has met with the outgoing leader, Macky Sall in the capital Dakar, to discuss arrangements for his inaugural ceremony.

It’s part of efforts to ensure a peaceful transition to a new government. Preparations are under way for the inauguration.

The ceremony is expected to be held before President Macky Sall’s tenure ends on April 2nd.

Senegal’s electoral body on Wednesday declared Bassirou Faye as the winner of the presidential elections with 54% of the votes.

His main contender, the ruling party’s candidate, Amadou Ba obtained nearly 36%.

He has pledged to reunite Senegal and also steer the country’s affairs with humility and transparency.

Top on his agenda is also the fight against corruption and stabilizing the country’s economy.

Senegal Elections | Preparations under way for Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s inauguration:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Faye. Ramaphosa was speaking during his visit to the Eagle Christian Church in Bloemfontein, Free State.

“We congratulate him. They ran a very peaceful election process and the electoral body did finally pronounce that yes he is elected as I understand and there was even a concession by the other competitor. So it’s important for as many countries in the continent to access good democratic practices where changes of government are smooth and they are well run and accepted by everyone.”

President Ramaphosa addresses the media in Bloemfontein:



– Additional Reporting Makgala Masiteng