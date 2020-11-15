President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana for their victories in two successive days in Africa’s premier soccer contests.

On Saturday, Banyana secured a fourth successive COSAFA Women’s Championship title with a 2-1 victory over Botswana.

🇿🇦 Congratulations to South Africa’s Ladies for winning the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship for the 4th successive time & the 7th time in their history 👏#ItsTimeITsNow https://t.co/x4VAdsv5GP — #ItsTimeItsNow (@CAFwomen) November 14, 2020

Their victory had been preceded by Bafana Bafana’s on Friday, when they beat Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 in a qualifying game for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

“Our women’s and men’s national teams have brought great pride and joy to football supporters across our nation. Friday the 13th was a day of good fortune for our men’s team. Similarly, yesterday’s victory by Banyana Banyana showcased the competitive passion and talent of our women’s national team. The whole country cheered as we shared in a remarkable dual victory,” the President says in a statement.

Banyana Banyana has won the COSAFA Women’s Championship title seven times.

Saturday’s win was the fourth one in a row for former Banyana Banyana captain Desiree Ellis, who took over as coach in late 2016.