President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana for their victories in two successive days in Africa’s premier soccer contests.
🇿🇦 Congratulations to South Africa’s Ladies for winning the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship for the 4th successive time & the 7th time in their history 👏#ItsTimeITsNow https://t.co/x4VAdsv5GP
— #ItsTimeItsNow (@CAFwomen) November 14, 2020
Their victory had been preceded by Bafana Bafana’s on Friday, when they beat Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 in a qualifying game for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
How many consecutive titles?
Coach Desiree Ellis has the answer below👇🏽
FOUR! 🏆🏆🏆🏆😅#Womensfootball #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/XFoHInocPf
— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) November 15, 2020
Banyana retain COSAFA Women’s Championship title: