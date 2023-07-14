President Cyril Ramaphosa has conducted an oversight visit to the R700 million road project in Burgersfort in Limpopo.

He is in the area for the 8th installment of the public participatory District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo at the Motodi sports complex.

Ramaphosa has asked SANRAL officials questions during his site visit on the R37 road which is being upgraded.

Limpopo Presidential Imbizo I President Ramaphosa inspects infrastructure projects:

Transport minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who is also visiting the area, has asked municipalities and traditional leaders not to allocate residential and business sites close to the road.

“We will have projects that will be running as SANRAL. It is important for municipalities, as they allocate sites and traditional leaders they allocate sites, they must take into account that the roads that it been seen must be expanded in future.”