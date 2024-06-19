Ramaphosa commits to working with all parties on national challenges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is committed to working with all political parties and sectors to find solutions to the challenges faced by the country.

Ramaphosa said this during his acceptance speech at the inauguration ceremony where he was sworn in as President of the country at the Union Buildings in Pretoria today.

He says his solemn oath affirms the will of South Africans, an unwavering faithfulness to the Constitution and the duty to unite all the people.

“Today, I make a solemn commitment to be a President for all South Africans to defend our Constitution and protect our democracy, to work with all those who share the dream of a better life for all, to care for the poor and the vulnerable, and to support all those who are in need, and to make our country stronger, more resilient, more equal and united.”

Ramaphosa has also assured South Africans that their cries have been heard and the Government of National Unity (GNU) will not rest until every person receives every service they need.

Former President Jacob Zuma is the only former President who didn’t attend the ceremony.

Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Mothlanthe attended along with other heads of states from the African continent and abroad.

President Ramaphosa says the people have been clear about what they want.

“Through their votes, they have made clear that they want the basic necessities of a life that is comfortable, happy, healthy, and secure. Through their votes, they asserted that they want enough food to eat, water that is clean, affordable electricity that is available at all times.”

The inauguration of South Africa’s President: