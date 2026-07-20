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Ramaphosa commits to resolving the country’s water crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an event.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an event.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@PresidencyZA
Samkele Maseko
President Cyril Ramaphosa says his administration is determined to resolve the water crisis in the country in honour of late former President Nelson Mandela.
In his weekly Monday letter, the President says government is responding to the need to expand access to safe and reliable water to underserved communities across South Africa.
Government launched the National Water Access Acceleration Programme through the decentralised water supply schemes.
This programme is part of the identified schemes that were highlighted in the state of the nation address by the president to address the water crisis that is causing immense hardship for households, communities and businesses across the country.
President Ramaphosa, over the weekend, as part of the programme, handed over boreholes to the Hammanskraal community, and the Klipdrift Package Water Treatment Plant was officially commissioned.
Similar interventions were rolled out in other parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, which was officiated by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in the Eastern Cape. These programmes include borehole drilling and groundwater development, rainwater harvesting and rehabilitating existing water supply schemes.

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