The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to fixing North West municipalities that have failed to deliver services to their communities.

Ramaphosa is leading the party’s Letsema Campaign in Itsoseng and Bodibe near Lichtenburg in the trouble-torn Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

The municipality had its council dissolved following service delivery shortcomings and political infighting. The municipality had two parallel councils, with two mayors, two speakers and two chief whips.

Ramaphosa says urgent intervention is needed.

“As a South African government, we are going to fix local government because that’s where you stay. We are very concerned about many municipalities in North West. Ditsobotla Local Municipality is worse. It is rotten,” says Ramaphosa.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the Letsema Campaign in the North West: