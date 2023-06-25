African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the party’s Western Cape provincial leadership for a holding a successful elective conference. Ramaphosa was delivering closing remarks at the party’s 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference at the Cape Town Convention Centre.

Delegates voted for new leadership after the conference was marred by several delays. Former Dullah Omar regional secretary, Vuyiso Tyhalisisu is the new chairperson.

“I hear that the conference has gone well, from beginning to end, without any hassles and congratulations to you all, that much as there was some expectations in some places that not chairs will be flying but maybe bottles will be flying and people would be arguing but there was nothing like that, to a point where they are disappointed. “

Ramaphosa says it is now time to rebuild the organisation in the province.

“After a long period of instability as well as uncertainty within the structures of our movement, you have been successful at having this conference and we now look forward to how you are going to advance the process of unity, of renewal and the revitilisation of the ANC here in the Western Cape. “

Ramaphosa also urged delegates to draw lessons from the United Democratic Front (UDF). The UDF was instrumental in the fight against apartheid.

“As we confront the challenges of the present, we should draw lessons of how our people in our various formations we united under the United Democratic Front which drew a great deal of inspiration as well as leadership from the African National Congress. We need to revive the activism that was exemplified in the UDF, we need to rebuild a broad front of individuals, the broad front of groups and formations together for the transformation of our society.”

President Ramaphosa’s remarks at the Western Cape provincial conference: