President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a concerted effort by the youth in confronting the challenges they face. The President says while there have been strides in addressing the obstacles faced by young people, they cannot eclipse the current challenges that have been worsened by the COVID19 pandemic, last year’s July Unrest and the recent floods in some parts of the country.

Ramaphosa was in attendance a commemorative Youth Day Event in Mthatha.

“These achievements should not overshadow the deep seated challenges faced by young people. Now more than ever, we need young people to rally together to confront and overcome the massive challenges facing our country.”

“The apartheid legacy of poverty, unemployment and inequality has, in recent times, been compounded by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, North West and here in the Eastern Cape. The fact that millions of young people are not in employment, education or training is the greatest challenge facing our country today,” says Ramaphosa a commemorative event in Mthatha.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech:

