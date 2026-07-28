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Ramaphosa can’t be subjected to different laws: ATM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town City Hall.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town City Hall.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Taliesha Naidoo

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it is positive that the Constitutional Court will clarify last week’s Western Cape High Court judgment, which granted President Cyril Ramaphosa a temporary interdict against the work of Parliament’s Impeachment Committee.

The party, which is the respondent in the matter, initiated the Section 89 impeachment process in Parliament.

The task of the committee is to establish whether there are grounds or not for Ramaphosa’s impeachment following the Phala Phala saga.

Addressing the media in Durban on Monday, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says, “We want to assure South Africans that if anyone occupies public office, they must be held accountable.”

“The reason why there is the Madlanga Commission, there is all of this mess that we have in our country, it is because there is a culture of impunity.”

Zungula adds, “People start changing their tune because their favourite is going to be held accountable, but if it’s someone that they do not like, they aggressively push accountability for that person. It cannot be because President Ramaphosa is the president of the country that he must be subjected to different laws.”

VIDEO | ATM seeks clarity on impeachment process:

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