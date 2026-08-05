Ramaphosa can be ‘summoned to testify’ in impeachment inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa can be summoned to appear before a committee of Parliament, just like any other citizen.

This is contained in a legal advice report seen by SABC News, which will be provided to Parliament’s Impeachment Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

The committee is finalising its administrative work after a Western Cape High Court ruling temporarily halted its hearings.

The judgment is the result of Ramaphosa’s bid to halt the committee until his application to review the Section 89 Independent Panel report is heard in September.

Last week, the committee wanted legal advice on whether the President should give his testimony in person and what inferences could be made if he chose not to.

The legal advice from Parliament states that the President falls within the ordinary category of “any person” capable of being summoned, in the same manner as any other witness.

According to the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act of 2004, a person summoned under this Act may lose the ordinary privilege against self-incrimination or their right to remain silent.

On whether the President must be the first to appear, the committee has been advised that the President cannot appear before evidence is on record and the committee has made its case; it would be procedurally unfair.

Last week, opposition parties had insisted that Ramaphosa must appear in person.

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