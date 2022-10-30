President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the Zulu royal family and the people of KwaZulu-Natal to rally behind King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a gala dinner for the Zulu monarch in Durban on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, Ramaphosa presented the King with a certification of recognition in front of thousands of people at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

Ramaphosa says it’s important for all parties in the royal family to move forward and support the King.

“I would like to say let us all give him the support, let us all stand behind him and I make a call also to the Zulu royal family, this is the time for us to rally around this King because already we can see the attributes that he has and the recognition. It is the time that we should embrace and accept so that the Zulu nation and indeed South Africa can move ahead.”

King Misuzulu receives certificate of recognition:

The King has also commended President Ramaphosa for affirming him.

“On behalf of my whole family, I want to thank everyone especially the Zulu nation, the people of KZN that we are together, and we are one. Thank you, President, for having the courage and wisdom of having to go through what we went through and the family went through, confusion but you took the best decision for the sake of peace because we were almost on the blink of a civil war because of the throne. Thank you, President, for having the courage.”

Coronation of AmaZulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini: Mathole Motshekga

Meanwhile, the King has pledged to serve the AmaZulu nation with diligence.

The King has acknowledged that there are still challenges that are causing instability in the royal family, but says he’s determined to ensure that they are addressed.

“Upon my entrance into the kraal on the 20th of August, at KwaKhangela Mankengane 2022, I promised to work for you. I uttered those words with confidence knowing that I have your full support and that this journey I walk not all alone, but I walk this journey with you and the rest of the world.”