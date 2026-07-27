Ramaphosa calls for united African response to climate threats

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recent heatwave that has fuelled wildfires across North Africa highlights the urgent need for African nations to work together and advance the continent’s development.

Extreme temperatures and strong winds have driven wildfires in Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco, resulting in damage to infrastructure.

The disasters come as countries across Africa prepare for the possible effects of a “super” El Niño.

Forecasters warn it could become one of the strongest on record should warming trends in the Pacific Ocean continue.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“In recent days, we have seen destructive fires raging across our sister countries of Africa, in Algeria, in Morocco and Tunisia, resulting in the loss of many lives. We convey to these governments and the peoples of those affected countries our deepest sympathies for the loss of life, livelihoods and properties. I think it will be proper for us to observe a moment of silence for those lives that are being lost at this point in time.”