African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will soon be equipped with all the necessary resources to make sure that the monies stolen through COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tenders are recovered.

He told a virtual media briefing earlier this afternoon, as he was giving the outcomes of this past weekend’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, that corruption will not be tolerated.

In an unusual move, the outcomes of this NEC meeting were delivered to the media by Ramaphosa himself and not Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

He says law enforcement agencies must leave no stone unturned in making sure that the procurement processes have been followed to the tee.

“The NEC notes progress on the measures put in place to deal with corruption-related to COVID-19, including recouping illegally acquired funds. Law enforcement agencies must leave no stone unturned, repeat no stone unturned in dealing with this matter,” says Ramaphosa.

ANC members charged with corruption will be asked to resign

The NEC has endorsed the letter written by Ramaphosa last week, denouncing any acts of corruption by officials deployed in government.

Ramaphosa says the ANC will not tolerate any forms of corruption.

ANC cadres, who are formally charged with corruption, will be asked by the party to resign from their positions, immediately.

Ramaphosa says the National Executive Committee has decided that corrupt cadres of the ANC will not be allowed space to commit such crimes under the watch of the party.

He says even those who are alleged to have been involved in corruption will be called by the Integrity Commission of the ANC to come and explain and if they fail they shall be suspended.

“Cadres of the ANC, who are reported to be involved in corrupt and other serious criminal practices, must go to the Integrity Commission and explain themselves. Those who don’t give an acceptable explanation may be suspended. The NEC also decided that cadres who are convicted of corruption and other serious crimes must resign from leadership positions.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers NEC outcomes: