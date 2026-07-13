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Ramaphosa calls for inclusive WWI remembrance of all South Africans

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Botlhale Phele

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the need for an inclusive remembrance of South Africans who served in the First World War.

He says the nation should honour all contributors, irrespective of race.

Speaking during the commemoration of the Battle of Delville Wood in France, Ramaphosa has called for the recognition of the men of the SS Mendi and the South African Native Labour Contingent.

“A democratic South Africa must remember differently from the governments of the past. We cannot repeat a history that elevates some lives and diminishes others. We cannot honour the soldier and forget the labourer who supplied him. We cannot remember Delville Wood and neglect the SS Mendi. We cannot speak of national sacrifice while excluding the majority of the nation.”

France | Ramaphosa honours South Africans lost in World War I

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