Ramaphosa calls for deeper SADC integration and health sovereignty

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has made significant strides towards regional integration, including the establishment of a free trade area and one-stop border posts aimed at facilitating the movement of electricity, goods, services and people across the region.

Reflecting on SADC’s formation in 1980, Ramaphosa describes the regional bloc’s establishment as an act of moral solidarity that helped advance the struggle against colonialism and apartheid while contributing to the development of democracy in Southern Africa.

He says regional solidarity remains central to SADC’s mission, but cautions that much work remains to achieve deeper political, social and economic integration across the region.

“Never forget that this community – SADC – was founded as an act of moral solidarity. SADC has evolved as an instrument of greater political, social and economic cooperation. The principle of solidarity has remained its driving force.”

Ramaphosa says SADC had been at the forefront of progress in Southern Africa since its establishment, including through the creation of a free trade area and the Southern African Power Pool, which facilitates the movement of electricity across member states.

He also highlights the introduction of one-stop border posts, which he says had helped reduce waiting times at some of the region’s busiest crossings.

“We are going to build and develop more one-stop border crossings to enable the ease of the flow of business, trade, people and services,” he says.

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Health sovereignty

Ramaphosa says Southern Africa’s anthem for the future should be one of health sovereignty, with countries in the region taking greater control of their healthcare needs.

The President says SADC’s population of more than 430 million people presented a significant opportunity to expand pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing within the region.

He says greater investment in local production could reduce the region’s dependence on external suppliers, improve access to medicines and healthcare commodities, create jobs and strengthen Southern Africa’s resilience to future health crises.

Ramaphosa argues that a larger regional market would provide manufacturers with greater certainty and encourage investment in pharmaceutical production, vaccines and other medical products.