President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Commonwealth should play an active role in reforming international institutions in order to support developing economies.

Ramaphosa was addressing lawmakers from both houses of the British Parliament.

He is on a two-day state visit hosted by King Charles. The visit marks King’s first state visit since his ascension to the British throne.

Ramaphosa says the UK can make a significant contribution.

“We look to the UK to raise its voice in favour of more representatives and more inclusive international bodies, including the UN Security Council and global financial institutions. These bodies need to be better equipped to respond to the needs of countries with developing economies. Our membership of the commonwealth provides us with a body that can play an important role in crafting relevant and innovative responses.”

Over the last two decades, the United Kingdom has been South Africa’s largest source of tourist visitors outside of Africa. There are few countries that have the depth of experience and knowledge of the South African economy than Britain.

https://t.co/oiItGHP7Iy — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 22, 2022

You have stood by us during our darkest hours and you have celebrated our achievements. We thank you for your friendship, solidarity and partnership. Please be assured of the sincere and enduring friendship of South Africa and its people. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 22, 2022





President Ramaphosa’s full speech to UK lawmakers: