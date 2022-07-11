President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to all South Africans to work with government to make sure that rolling blackouts becomes a thing of the past.

In his weekly letter to the nation, he says the recent implementation of Stage 6 was triggered by the loss of over 18 000 megawatts of generation capacity due to unit breakdowns and an unprotected strike by Eskom workers.

President Ramaphosa says as the system recovers and generation capacity is restored, Eskom will be able to reduce rolling blackouts to lower stages.

He says the agreement reached between Eskom and labour unions will enable critical repairs and return additional units to operation.

At the same time, the president says law enforcement agencies are working hard to tackle sabotage, theft and fraud at Eskom to address the threat that these criminal actions pose to the electricity system.

Full letter in the tweet below:

Over the past two weeks, we have been working with the relevant Ministers and senior officials on a range of additional measures to accelerate all efforts to increase our electricity supply. https://t.co/twFGhH4V6a pic.twitter.com/zhUT3iHVQR — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 11, 2022