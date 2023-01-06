President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s applying his mind to what to do with the reconfiguration of his cabinet. This comes as the debate on what will he do next to reconfigure his cabinet continues to gain momentum across the country.

He claims that the African National Congress (ANC) will have its own Lekgotla where such discussions will take place.

Ramaphosa spoke to the media during the ANC Presidential Golf Day in Bloemfontein, an event that aims to increase funds for the governing party. He says he’s still applying his mind on what will be the next step.

“Just obliterate from there and wait for the moment where the President would have applied his mind and stop asking when will it take place. Just know that the president will apply his mind and as always we’ll be coming to you all and to the nation and telling you what is going to happen. So relax have a cup of coffee and just sit back and watch the space,” says Ramaphosa.

Mashatile ready for Union Buildings

As the country awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconfigure his cabinet, the newly elected ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile says if deployed, he would take the job of being the deputy of the country.

The current Deputy President of the country, David Mabuza is not part of the ANC National Executive Committee, which might see him being out of government.

Mashatile says if the times come for him to go to the Union Buildings he will go.

“Well, for now, I have been elected as deputy president of the ANC. I work at Luthuli House, if I get invited to government at some point, I will go and join them,” says Mashatile.

Implementation of policies

First deputy Secretary General of the ANC, Nomvula Mokonyane has called on the newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) not to be comfortable, but to ensure the work of the organisation is done.

She says NEC members must prioritise the implementation of the party’s policies that will serve the citizens of the country.

Mokonyane elaborates, “It’s the resolutions that we adopted last night around organisational renewal they are then informing us that we have looked that the challenges, we have looked at the weaknesses, we now know what needs to be happening and you look at the collective that was announced. It’s a combination of different generations, different energies and strengths and I think we do not have. It is the luxury of being comfortable in the NEC.”

