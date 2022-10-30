As momentum builds up for the ANC’s 55th National Conference, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for branches to vote with their conscience when electing leaders who will take the party forward. These comments come as most provinces have asked him to avail himself for a second term as party President.

Ramaphosa took the party’s Letsema Campaign to the Eastern Cape where he led a number of activities which include the laying of wreaths at Chief Jongumsobomvu Maqoma’s grave and also engaged with communities.

If the Eastern Cape has its way it will have party President Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as party and provincial Chairperson, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane as his Deputy.

The party in the province says its plans to deliver Mabuyane to the top six are going well as its lobbying other provinces.

Ramaphosa has called for members to accept the outcomes of conference regardless of who emerges victorious and who loses.

“Members of the ANC are going to conference. They will be the ones who will decide who their leader will be. They are the final arbiters. I cannot decide for them. They will decide like they did in 2017. So let us be fair to the members of the ANC”, says Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also took the opportunity to wish the matric of class 2022 in their final examination.

“Matric is not something that you must be afraid of, it’s something that you can walk through. All you need to do is prepare yourself and be clear on the subjects that you are going to write”, Ramaphosa encourages.

The community of Debe Nek used Ramaphosa’s visit to raise their grievances over service delivery related challenges. He has committed to pay attention to them.

Watch the full story here: