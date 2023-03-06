President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for greater integration of women in the economy. This as South Africa is expected to observe International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

In his weekly newsletter, the President says while the country has recorded strides in empowering women, greater effort is needed in ensuring the full participation of women in the economy.

Ramaphosa says the economic emancipation of women is key to tackling the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in the country.

The economic empowerment of women is an important pillar of our struggle to #endGBVF. We have recognised that unequal access to resources and economic opportunity makes it more difficult for women to escape situations of abuse and violence. https://t.co/KG9To24Rdu pic.twitter.com/q167tGLKu3 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 6, 2023

He says unequal access to resources and economic opportunities continue to make it difficult for women to escape abusive and violent situations.

The Head of State says South Africa is supporting the adoption of a Protocol on Women in Trade to promote the participation of women in the African Continental Free Trade Area, while the Presidential Employment Stimulus has provided women with work and employment opportunities since its launch in 2020.

While the President has lauded these efforts, he says International Women’s Day should be used as an opportunity to reaffirm Government’s commitment to narrow the gap between the economic participation of men and women.