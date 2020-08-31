For all official information and updates regarding COVID-19, visit the South African Department of Health's website at www.sacoronavirus.co.za

Ramaphosa calls on civil servants to set themselves apart from corruption

31 August 2020, 11:50 AM  |  Busi Chimombe  | 

Ramaphosa says public servants are entrusted with managing state resources for the benefit of the public and guarding against them being misused and abused.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on civil servants to set themselves apart from acts of corruption. He has made the call in his weekly letter to the nation ahead of September which is Public Service Month.

He says that their conduct, as the first interface between government and citizens, is crucial in how the state is perceived by the wider population.

Ramaphosa says that the view that the public service is bloated is misplaced as its members play a critical role in keeping the country going.

In building a capable state therefore the President says senior appointments be based on expertise rather than political considerations, with civil servants allowed to do their work without undue political interference.

He says the recruitment of high-calibre, qualified candidates as well as the continual upskilling of members will result in a well-governed state, able to meet the needs of the people.

