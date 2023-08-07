Traditional Leaders Organisation, Contralesa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with criminal elements that are ravaging the country.

Contralesa president, Kgosi Lameck Mokoena says the country is being held hostage by criminals.

Mokoena says people of this country are living in fear because of crime.

“Contralesa calls for urgent intervention by the President to deal with crime in our country. Mr President the country is being held hostage by criminals. Mr President South Africans are living in fear because of crime. Mr President how long are South Africans going to go through this hell by criminals? Contralesa calls upon our President to stand up and tell us how is he going to deal with crime in our country. Mr president please speak out.”