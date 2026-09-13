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Ramaphosa backs China’s proposal for BRICS AI ecosystem

FILE | President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.
  • FILE | President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@PresidencyZA
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa supports China’s proposal to develop an Artificial Intelligence ecosystem for BRICS countries. He has emphasised co-operative, safe, and inclusive frameworks for artificial intelligence within BRICS, aligning with broader Global South technology sharing.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

“South Africa accordingly proposes that BRICS should establish an international mechanism for the independent scientific evaluation of AI. This should be backed by meaningful human control principles, mandatory reporting, reporting of serious incidents, and there have been serious incidents already. Progressively stronger safeguards such as capability increases and simultaneous investment in sovereign AI capacity for developing economy countries.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa delivers speech at 18th BRICS Summit

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