President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorizing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of serious maladministration and corruption at the Public Works and Infrastructure Department in the Eastern Cape.

The SIU will also recover any losses incurred by the State or the department.

This relates to five contracts dating back from 2021 to September this year.

The investigation will focus on the procurement of or contracting for goods, work or services by or on behalf of the department.

“The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure knows the programming signed by the President and welcomes the SIU investigation into the department. The honourable MSCs, poor resolution, encourages all employees to fully cooperate with the investigation, and trust that it will establish the effects on the matter, ensure accountability, and resulting appropriate consequences wrongdoing is found,” department spokesperson Siyabonga Mdodi explains.