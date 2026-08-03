Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into nine Mangaung Metro tenders

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised to investigate nine tenders linked to the establishment of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipal Police in the Free State.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation empowering the SIU to probe allegations of maladministration, unlawful conduct,and irregular expenditure related to contracts.

These involve several vehicles including a fire truck, office upgrades, branding, catering, and public transport infrastructure. The investigation will also examine alleged overpayments to suppliers and whether officials or service providers benefitted unlawfully.

SIU AUTHORISED TO INVESTIGATE NINE MANGAUNG METROPOLITAN MUNICIPAL POLICE TENDERS AND A VOLUNTARY MEDICAL MALE CIRCUMCISION TENDER IN GAUTENG President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two Proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of… pic.twitter.com/ZimCnrNheA — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) August 3, 2026

“Proclamation 329 of 2026 initiates an investigation into alleged serious maladministration within the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State Province involving nine contracts,” says SIU spokesperson, Selby Makgotho.

“The investigation will specifically focus on matters related to the establishment and operationalisation of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipal Police, as well as overpayments made by the municipality to suppliers, as reflected in the municipality’s annual financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2024,” adds Makgotho.

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