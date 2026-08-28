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Ramaphosa authorises release of Nkabinde Enquiry’s final report

Suspended South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andrew Chauke at the Nkabinde Enquiry in Pretoria on March 26, 2026.
  • Suspended South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andrew Chauke at the Nkabinde Enquiry in Pretoria on March 26, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Ofentse Setimo 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the public release of the Nkabinde Enquiry’s final report, which exonerated the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andrew Chauke.

The enquiry probed Advocate Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

He was suspended in July last year over prosecutorial decisions in the Cato Manor Death Squad matter and the Richard Mdluli murder case.

The cases had allegedly brought the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) into disrepute.

The enquiry’s chairperson, Retired Constitutional Court Justice Bess Nkabinde, and her panel found no credible evidence that Chauke had acted unlawfully in performing his duties.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “The mandate of the enquiry was to investigate and determine whether Advocate Chauke was fit and proper to continue to hold office, in the context of certain serious allegations regarding his fitness and propriety to hold such office.”

VIDEO | Panel clears Chauke after Batohi allegations:

 

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