Ramaphosa assures unemployed graduates of interventions

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to come up with interventions to help unemployed graduates.

He was interacting with thousands of young people, some being unemployed graduates. The interaction is part of the build up to the ANC’s 112th birthday celebrations.

Graduates from local and international universities have shared their challenges and frustrations. Ramaphosa says the private sector together with government will have to come up with interventions to address the growing unemployment amongst the youth.

Ramaphosa adds, “We are going to address this challenge that where we have educated our young people and where they become graduates, we should come up with interventions and a program that would say no graduate must go unemployed. But obviously that is dependent on our fiscal position and is also dependent on the types of collaboration and the private sector and so forth”.