President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the newly accredited 18 ambassadors to South Africa, that the country is doing all it can to ensure a stable supply of electricity.

He says South Africa, like the rest of the world, is still rebuilding the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He officially welcomed the ambassadors from 18 countries, which include Gambia, Nepal, Pakistan, and South Sudan, among others, in Pretoria this afternoon.

Ramaphosa says measures are being taken to stabilise the supply of energy.

“We are therefore focused on several measures to substantially improve the performance of our existing power stations and bring additional generating capacity online as speedily as possible. Throughout this administration, we have been working to restore effective governance, stabilise public finances and end all forms of corruption and mismanagement. We are working to achieve policy certainty.”

