Ramaphosa arrives in Ethiopia for AU Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Ethiopia to attend the African Union Summit.

The gathering will start on Saturday and be wrapped up on Sunday.

The AU Assembly meeting is under the theme: ‘Educate an Africa Fit for the 21st Century and Building Resilient Education System for increased access to inclusive, lifelong quality and relevant learning in Africa.’

The African Union Summit will discuss the status of peace and security on the continent and the consideration of the report of the AU Peace and Security Council.

It comes as some countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan are facing conflicts and some Western African countries have experienced coups.

Leaders will also launch the second ten-year implementation plan of the AU’s Agenda 2063.

Other key matters that leaders will focus on include the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Heads of state will further look at the critical issue of climate change and push for global reforms of financial institutions.