President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Eswatini on Thursday for the 8th Southern Africans Customs Union (SACU).

The gathering of the five leaders from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini was preceded by the Council of Ministers which started on Tuesday.

Established in 1910, SACU is the oldest Custom Union in the world and has assumed the status of an international organisation which facilitates compliance with the World Trade Organisation Treaty in pursuit of its regional integration.

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says the heads of state will reflect on the progress made in the implementation of the SACU Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2027.

