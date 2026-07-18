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Ramaphosa appoints new MDDA board chairperson

  • President Ramaphosa addresses the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @PresidencyZA
SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to strengthen leadership at the Media Development and Diversity Agency, appointing a new board chairperson tasked with advancing media transformation and supporting community and small commercial media across South Africa.

The President has appointed broadcasting and media policy expert Philly Moilwa as the new Chairperson of the Media Development and Diversity Agency Board for a five-year term, effective retrospectively from 9 July 2026.

The President has also re-appointed Colin Mashile as a shareholder representative on the board.

Mashile is a senior communications and broadcasting policy expert at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The appointments, made in terms of the MDDA Act, come as the agency continues efforts to strengthen media diversity, enhance support for community and small commercial media, and expand access to information.

Both officials were officially sworn into office on 16 July.

 

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