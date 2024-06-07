Ramaphosa appoints Acting Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed as Acting Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, Maropene Ramokgopa until a permanent appointment is made under the new seventh administration.

The appointment comes after the President received a letter of resignation from former minister, Zizi Kodwa.

Kodwa resigned with immediate effect earlier this week after being formally charged with corruption and granted bail.

Kodwa corruption case | Zizi Kodwa appears in court on corruption charges:

